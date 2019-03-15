

Our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Luisa Guzman, 86, peacefully passed away on March 8, 2019, at home with her family by her side. Please join us in honoring her life and legacy.



Luisa was born in Jalisco, Mexico and moved to the US in 1974, and she lived in Marysville, CA where she raised her children. She moved to Yuba City, CA for a couple of years where she lived until her passing.



She will lovingly be remembered by her children, Jaime Guzman (Cruz), Lilia Sanchez (Marcos), Rosa Jenson (Dave), Sylvia Clark (Clarence), Letty Balian (Bob), and Macrina Rodriguez (Rick); eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



Viewing and Rosary will be on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 PM (Rosary will be at 6:00 PM), at Chapel of the Twin Cities Funeral Home, Yuba City, CA.



Mass will be Friday, March 22, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Isidore Catholic Church, Yuba City, CA. Interment to follow at Sutter Cemetery, Sutter, CA. A Celebration of Life reception will follow after burial at Sopa Thai Cuisine Restaurant, 720 Plumas Street, Yuba City, CA.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Luisa Guzman to the at www.diabetes.org/

With much love and appreciation, The Guzman Family. Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary