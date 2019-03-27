

Lynda Lee (Pulford) Fleenor, of Brownsville, California, born on August 26, 1955 in Sacramento, California, to the late June Faye Allen and the late Orville Earl Pulford, passed away at age 63 on March 23, 2019 in Sacramento. She grew up in the Sacramento area and graduated from Rio Linda High School. She was a Yuba Sutter resident for over 20 years. Lynda was the beloved wife of Jim Fleenor for 36 years.



She was truly the rock of our family and we already miss her very much. She was known for her infectious laugh, sense of humor and warm, loving personality, that everyone loved to be around. Someone once said that "she never met a stranger" and it couldn't be more true. She always had a hot plate and a warm blanket ready for anyone in need.



Though she will be truly missed, her legacy of love will live on in the many lives that she touched. "Life is but a moment in time, I'm in a better place now that I've lived mine." A quote from a poem written by her adoring husband, Jim (or Jimbo as she liked to call him).



She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Faye and Carolyn.



Lynda is survived by her husband Jim; her daughters, Michele Fernandez (Manuel) and Melissa Bradley (Chuck); her sons, Casey Fleenor and Kelly Fleenor (Sonja); brother, James; and sister, Barbara; best friend and cousin Kristy White; 15 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and 1 on the way; numerous friends, nephews, nieces, cousins, and in-laws.



Friends and family can pay their respects at the Celebration of Life service on Saturday, April 27, 2109, from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Rio Linda Community Center, Rio Linda, California.