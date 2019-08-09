|
On Friday, August 2, 2019, Lynda Lily (Reynolds) Hudson, loving wife, mum, and nana, passed away at the age of 70. Lynda was born on May 23, 1949, in Luton, England, to James and Lily Reynolds. She attended Rotherham High School, and still kept in touch with her school friends later in life.
Lynda came to America in the 1970s, and became a United States citizen in the 1990s. It was very important to her to be able to vote in U.S. elections.
Lynda met William in December 1981, and they were married the following February. This year, they celebrated 37 years of marriage. Bill and Lynda traveled the world together, visiting far off destinations on cruise ships, and travelled the US in their travel trailer with their beloved doggies.
Lynda had a passion for collecting toby jugs, Princess Diana dolls, Santas, and David Winter cottages, just to name a few. Moreover, she was extraordinarily generous and loved to give gifts and donate her time to various projects, including the Rideout Hospital Auxiliary and Browns Elementary School.
She was a one-of-a-kind woman, who was not afraid to speak her mind and have a good time. Lynda will be remembered as the ultimate hostess, an amazing cook, who delighted in making others feel welcome and taken care of.
Lynda is preceded in death by her father, James; her mother, Lily; and her stepson, Michael.
She is survived by her husband, William; their children, Dean (and Sarah) Hudson, and Mary (and Jason) Luros; stepchildren, Jim (and Becky) Hudson, and Lynne (and Mark) Pearce; and her brothers, James (and Margaret) Reynolds, and John (and Tracy) Reynolds. Nana will be missed by many, but especially her grandchildren, Curtis, Alan, Samantha, Lauren, Olivia, Ethan, Aden, Beatrix, and Samuel.
A memorial for Lynda will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 2pm at Peach Tree Country Club. Please make donations in Lynda's name to the .
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 9 to Aug. 18, 2019