Lynton Matt Phillips celebrated his 82nd birthday on Christmas Eve and passed away on New Year's Eve in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, where he lived for 15 years.
He was born in Yuba City, CA, in 1937, and raised in Sutter, CA, at the foot of the Sutter Buttes. He was the son of Juana Hawley Phillips and Matt Phillips who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Hankins Phillips; his three sons, Bill (Debbie) Phillips of Rathdrum, ID, Lynn (Kirby) Phillips of Yuba City, CA, and Chris (Martina) Phillips of Marysville, CA; his four grandchildren, Alyssa (Zac) Castro of Post Falls, ID, Chris (Pher) Phillips and his fiancee Heather Erickson of Coeur d'Alene, ID, Emily Phillips of Rathdrum, ID, and Ashley Phillips of Marysville, CA; and three great-grandchildren, Jacob Castro, Eloise Castro and Sierra May Phillips. He is also survived by his sister, Ermina Phillips Jacobsen, of Santa Clara, CA, who loved to call him "Brother Dear", and numerous extended family members, who were very special to him.
As a young boy, he enjoyed spending time at his grandparents' ranch in the Sutter Buttes. He would follow Grandpa Hawley around like a shadow. He used to drill holes in all of the fences with Grandpa Hawley's drill. Going to cattle auctions with his Grandpa Hawley was one of his favorite things to do as a young boy.
In high school, he played in the band, sang in the choir and excelled in basketball. As a sophomore, he built a utility trailer which he refinished many times through the years, and used his whole life. In his senior year, he built a Chris Craft boat from a kit, and was an avid water skier. He especially loved to ski on Lake Tahoe.
In 1958, three years after graduating Sutter High School, he married his high school sweetheart, Carol Hankins, from Meridian, CA. They were married for sixty-one years, and she was at his side when he passed.
He served in the National Guard from 1961 through 1964, as a communications operator. He spent most of his life working in management in agricultural warehousing, in the Sutter County area, and worked at Diamond Walnut Growers in Live Oak, CA. He contributed greatly to the building of three of his family homes, and enjoyed doing electrical work for many people. Upon retirement, he enjoyed helping many people in the neighborhood doing odd jobs, and harvesting rice in the Fall season. In his later life, volunteering at the Lake City Church Food Bank in Coeur d'Alene, ID, was the highlight of his week.
The joys of his life were his children, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. He enjoyed coaching little League, and was fortunate to be able to coach his two oldest sons, Bill and Lynn. Although he wasn't an avid fisherman, he was thrilled to have taken his youngest son Chris deep sea fishing, where Chris caught a fish that was the largest fish to be caught in that area at that time. He loved to tease, and especially loved to tease his granddaughters about their ripped jeans and unmatched socks. He also loved watching his grandson race Outlaw Karts.
He loved travel and camping in his fifth wheel trailer, especially with his grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening, and took great pride in his tomatoes and his lawn. He was an avid 49ers fan, and enjoyed watching NASCAR with his grandson. He also enjoyed attending the Heart of the City Church in Coeur d'Alene, ID.
Special thank you to the pastors and people from Heart of the City Church and the Lake City Church Food Bank for their kindness and prayers. A special thank you to the ladies from Kindred Health and Hospice for their wonderful care over the past few years.
Lynton had requested that there by no official service. There will be a scattering of his ashes at a later date.
