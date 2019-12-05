|
November 16, 1926 - November 26, 2019
M. Don Phillips passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 93 years of age. Don was born on November 16, 1926, in Huntington Beach, CA.
He moved to northern California with his parents William and Louise Phillips, when he was 8. They managed a duck hunting club that was later known as the Sacramento Outing Club. As a young man, Don would take hunters out to the blinds in the morning before school, then break down and clean shotguns after school. He developed a mechanical aptitude at young age, repairing, altering and fabricating.
Don graduated from Live Oak High in 1944 and shipped out to basic training for the US Army. He served in the 4th Field Artillery Battalion in the Pacific Asiatic Campaign in the Philippines. Upon being discharged with Technician 4th grade rank and living back in Southern California for a period of time, he moved back to this area, where he would reside for the next 64 years.
Don was a member of the carpenters union until his death. He was a licensed general and electrical contractor since 1959 and was involved in landmark construction projects such the Beale AFB Control Tower and Daguerre Point Dam. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose - Yuba City, Twin Cities Lyons Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars and The Native Sons.
Don is survived by his sons, Jim (Millie) and Jerry (Donna); 6 grandchildren, Jessica, Danielle, Cody, Jacob, Nicholas and Alexandra; 3 great-grandchildren; and his companion of many years, Laura Phillips.
Don's family would like to invite friends and family to the memorial service at the Chapel of the Twin Cities on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 10:30 am. The memorial service will be followed by a luncheon at Hillcrest Landing Restaurant, 229 Clark Avenue, Yuba City.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019