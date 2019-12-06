|
Madelyn "Maddy" Marie James, 19, of Plumas Lake, California, passed away unexpectedly on November 27, 2019, in Georgetown, California.
Maddy was born at Dameron Hospital in Stockton, California, to Thomas and Theresa James on July 2, 2000. She attended Wheatland and East Nicolaus High Schools before graduating from Abraham Lincoln in 2017. She became a Certified Nursing Assistant in 2019, and enjoyed working at Mi Pueblito's Mexican Restaurant, where she had been employed for two years. Maddy was an avid reader and fitness enthusiast. Along with her heartwarming smile, she will be remembered for her many dedicated years as a Cheerleader.
Madelyn James is survived by her father, Thomas L. James; mother, Theresa D. James of Plumas Lake, California; and sister, Victoria Catherine Clark of Sacramento. Grandparents, Mary and Edward Clark, Albert Kampmeinert, (and was preceded by Mary Jo Kaufman); Aunt Cathy and Uncle Tim Brown, Uncle Jim Clark, Aunt Barbara, and Uncle Mike Kampmeinert, and Uncle Larry Kampmeinert. She was loved by her cousins Timothy and Anthony Brown, Grace, Natalie, and Cole Kampmeinert, as well as many extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at Calvary Christian Center of Plumas Lake, and Olivehurst, 4902 Powerline Road, on December 13, 2019, at 10:00 am with a reception within the sanctuary to follow immediately afterward. A visitation for immediate family will take place at Sierra View Mortuary, on December 10, 2019.
Memorial donations will be gratefully accepted by the Butterfly Farms of Encinitas, California.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019