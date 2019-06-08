

The family of Mae Wong is sad to announce her passing, at the age of 90, on May 29, 2019. Mae was born in Tai Shan City, in the province of Guangdong, China. She is survived by five children and nine grandchildren.



She emigrated from Hong Kong in 1966 and lived in Marysville for 52 years. She and her husband, Eugene, were married for 73 years and the owners of Mama's Chinese Restaurant until they retired in 2004.



For almost 40 years, she worked diligently at their business and served loyal customers from Marysville and far away. She was a very generous, honest, and hardworking woman who was well-liked by patrons and fellow downtown business owners.



The family wishes to thank the caring and compassionate staff at the Marysville Post-Acute for all their efforts.



Funeral service and burial will be held at 10am, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Sierra View Memorial Park, 4900 Olive Avenue, Olivehurst, CA 95961.



Flowers in memory of Mae can be delivered to Lipp and Sullivan at 629 D St., Marysville, CA by Friday, June 14, 2019. Published in Appeal Democrat from June 8 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary