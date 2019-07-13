

Malkiat Singh Johl passed with peace and grace into the heavenly afterlife on July 9, 2019, at 86 years of age. He was the first son of Mohinder Singh Johl and Chanan Kaur Johl, born on August 20, 1932, in Punjab State, India, and for 65 years a resident of Yuba-Sutter.



He leaves behind a loving community of friends and extended relatives. He is immediately survived by his wife, Joginder Kaur Johl; son, Dr. Tejpaul Singh Johl; daughters, Dr. Amerjit Johl-Hundal, Sarnjit Johl Takaki, Dr. Daljit K. Johl, Harjit Johl; granddaughters, Jaskaran K. Hundal, and Tascha Kaur Johl.



Our beloved husband and father arrived in the United States in 1954 aboard the USS Woodrow Wilson in San Francisco, CA. He studied diligently on a Rotary Scholarship and successfully established himself and a family in Northern California as a Farmer and Rancher. He travelled broadly, laughed and loved all the great and simple pleasures of life with his friends and family. He lived a blessed and full life.



Malkiat was a member of California State University, Chico Alumni, California Farm Bureau, Yuba City Sikh Temple (founding Director), Guru Nanak Sikh Temple (founding Director), and various Children's Educational and School Charities in India.



He encouraged and inspired us all. He loved and appreciated a beautiful sunrise and sunset. Family picnics. He enjoyed the local fair and the California State Fair every summer with his children. He loved the cozy rainy-day, the hard work of farming life and a good cup of tea. Malkiat always enjoyed a great fish and chip meal (never without coleslaw), a warm piece of apple pie with a dollop of his favorite vanilla ice-cream; his family dog "Jake" and random strays who were lovingly adopted.



He also loved a great western movie, the Macy's New Years Day parade and watched all of the "I Love Lucy" episodes with joy. He avidly collected books and cowboy boots. He spoke several languages Punjab, Hindi, Farsi and impeccable English, and a reading knowledge of Sanskrit.



He had wonderful close friends from all cultures and backgrounds, taught his children tolerance, humility, and the value of hard work and study. He gifted his family with love, wisdom, wit and a wonderment that will stay with us forever. His love and light made this earth a better place for all who experienced the blessing of his presence.



A viewing will be held at Ullrey Memorial Chapel Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 10 am, followed by services at 11 am. A Celebration luncheon will be at 1:30 pm at the Sikh Temple on Bogue Road. Published in Appeal Democrat from July 13 to July 14, 2019