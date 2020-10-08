

Manuela "Nellie" Page entered into eternal rest on September 23, 2020. She was born on May 20, 1923, to Andrea and Sixto Morales in Berino, New Mexico. She grew up on a farm with three brothers and six sisters.



She is preceded in death by her parents and all nine siblings. She married Joe Page in 1945 and he too preceded her in death in 1978.



Manuela worked in a variety of jobs which included outreach worker for a weatherization program, soldered mother boards, teacher assistant, clerical assistant, library assistant, and also picking and sorting fruits locally.



She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, she liked her music and enjoyed dancing. She was accused of having a green thumb because whatever she planted in her garden thrived. Flowers were always her favorite and asked that she receive them during her life and not at her death.



She is survived by daughters, Mary Page-Molinar (Ray Molinar), and Precilla Ludwig (Alan); and two grandchildren whom she adored and were her pride and joy, Andrea Lisa Molinar, and James Pratt. She is also survived by her niece, Esther Miramontes who resides in Woodland; and 20 nieces and nephews who reside in other states.



Private burial services will be held.

