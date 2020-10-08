1/1
Manuela "Nellie" Page
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Manuela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Manuela "Nellie" Page entered into eternal rest on September 23, 2020. She was born on May 20, 1923, to Andrea and Sixto Morales in Berino, New Mexico. She grew up on a farm with three brothers and six sisters.

She is preceded in death by her parents and all nine siblings. She married Joe Page in 1945 and he too preceded her in death in 1978.

Manuela worked in a variety of jobs which included outreach worker for a weatherization program, soldered mother boards, teacher assistant, clerical assistant, library assistant, and also picking and sorting fruits locally.

She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, she liked her music and enjoyed dancing. She was accused of having a green thumb because whatever she planted in her garden thrived. Flowers were always her favorite and asked that she receive them during her life and not at her death.

She is survived by daughters, Mary Page-Molinar (Ray Molinar), and Precilla Ludwig (Alan); and two grandchildren whom she adored and were her pride and joy, Andrea Lisa Molinar, and James Pratt. She is also survived by her niece, Esther Miramontes who resides in Woodland; and 20 nieces and nephews who reside in other states.

Private burial services will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved