

Marcella Ruth Tomei, 89, passed peacefully with her family gathered around her on August 25, 2020. She was born to Ellis and Blanche (Wolf) May on September 3, 1930, in Shenandoah, Iowa, the second of 11 children.



Marcella grew up in Iowa, attending grammar and high school in Shenandoah, and graduating in 1948. After high school she worked at several jobs, and in 1949 she met the love of her life, Marian Tomei, when she went with some friends to his parent's soda shop where he was working. They married in April 1950, living in Shenandoah until Marian was drafted into the Army to serve in the Korean War.



During his enlistment Marcella was able to join him overseas in Vienna, Austria, where their first child, Charles, was born. After leaving the Army Marcella and Marian moved from Iowa with his parents in 1954 to Southern California where Marian worked as an electrician with his own repair service. While there a second child was born to them, Edward.



After visiting Northern California, they decided to move to the Linda/Marysville area to be close to the many rivers, lakes and fields for the hunting, fishing, and camping, and Marian went to work for Sears Roebuck. Shortly after moving to Linda their third child, Julie, was born, completing their family. Marcella volunteered at Notre Dame School in Marysville where the kids attended grammar school.



In 1970 the family moved to Yuba City and Marcella was busy with growing kids, and eventually, their spouses and grandkids. She also volunteered as a Pink Lady at Fremont Hospital and at Hands of Hope in Yuba City. The cabin in LaPorte, CA, was built during this time after summers spent camping in various parts of Northern California. This became their summer home and many happy times were spent there with kids, grandkids and friends.



With Marian's retirement Marcella got to start traveling and seeing some of the United States, and Italy. The warm weather in Tecopa Hot Springs lured them down to the south of the state every winter, and after many seasons with good friends and dancing in that area they purchased a home in Parker, AZ. For many more winter seasons they enjoyed the balmy weather, even more good friends, more dancing and many social activities, including shuffleboard, card games and board games. Marcella was a steady and fierce competitor at all of these and you had a tough time beating her if she challenged you to any one of them, especially Scrabble.



After Marian's death in 2010 Marcella continued to travel to Parker each winter, visit family in other parts of the country and Italy, and attend class reunions in Iowa. With the birth of her great-grandchildren Marcella could be found more and more in Yuba City at her longtime home there, still getting together with friends for games, social activities and a weekly rosary with ladies from St. Isidore Church. Her favorite times were spent with her family and her generosity was spread to all she came into contact with. She was also known for her love of Lawrence Welk, Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune and her phenomenal peach cobbler.



Marcella is preceded in death by her husband, Marian; her son, Ed; her parents, and eight of her siblings.



She is survived by her son, Charlie (Dorene); daughter, Julie Nahlen (Ken); daughter-in-law, Paula Tomei; grandchildren, Nate, Mark and Caren Tomei, Mike and Daniel Vellotti, and John Nahlen; and eight great-grandchildren.



A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Yuba City. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines, and bring a chair. A family gathering and her burial will be private.

