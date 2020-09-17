1/1
Marcus Edwin Ford
Marcus Edwin Ford was in a tragic accident on August 27, 2020, that resulted in his death. At the young age of 35, Marcus was a family man. He was a loving and devoted dad to his four beautiful children.

When Marcus was 5 years old, he went to a foster home with amazing parents, Jesus and Jewel Colon. He and his brothers got to travel all over in their motorhome. These were beautiful memories he would remember as an adult that he had said he loved so much and wanted to do with his children. Once Marcus moved out at the age of 17, he stayed in touch with all his family over the years.

From his blood family, Marcus is 1 of 7 siblings. Marcus had been getting in touch with his siblings over the last few years.

Marcus is survived by his loving companion, Kayla; their four sons; his stepdad, Percy; and his mother, Jewel.

Marcus loved his family. He loved wrestling and play fighting with his boys. He loved to go bike riding with them, dirt bike riding, basketball, playing pool and fishing.

Marcus was an amazing dad, wonderful son, best friend, brother, and uncle. He was very loved and will be greatly missed.
www.appealdemocrat.com

Published in Appeal Democrat on Sep. 17, 2020.
