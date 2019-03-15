

Margaret Cowley passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 6, 2019. She was born on March 8, 1923 in Cleveland, Ohio to Harold and Elsie Maingot. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Joseph.



Peggy, as she was affectionately known; will be remembered for her love of music, dancing, sewing, cooking and most importantly her sense of humor. She spent most of her early years growing up in Long Beach, CA, and shared great memories of her days at St. Matthews Catholic School where many of her acquaintances became lifelong friends.



Perhaps her greatest passion was raising her four children, while sometimes working part time jobs for extra money to cover expenses and transitioning through moves to New Jersey, Texas, Alaska and back to California again.



Peggy was the ultimate homemaker sewing clothing for her daughters and over forty counted cross stitch pieces for friends and loved ones. She was a proud member of St. Isidore Catholic Church and volunteered over the years for the and American Red Cross.



She is survived by her daughter Christine Ross (Gary); son Michael Cowley (Gayle); daughter Mary Harper (Charlie) and daughter Janet Cowley; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Recitation of the Rosary will be held at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 6 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Isidore Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 11 AM, with a reception to follow in the parish hall.



Funeral arrangements by Ullrey Memorial Chapel. Donations in her memory may be made to the or St. Isidore Catholic School.