

Margaret (Marge) Lebre Wallace passed away peacefully at her home in Arbuckle, with her husband by her side and surrounded by her family, on April 3, 2019, at 81 years of age. Marge lost her life to a battle with a very aggressive form of acute leukemia, that was only diagnosed a few days prior.



Marge was born to George and Catherine Bauer Lebre on May 22, 1937, in Dixon, Illinois. Marge lived in Dixon with her parents and was the oldest child, with 4 sisters and 2 brothers, attending St. Mary's Grade School and Dixon High School.



She initially worked as telephone operator in Dixon before moving to Aurora, IL to work at Nicor Gas Company. When Marge was in her early 20s, she moved across the country to San Francisco, CA and worked for the phone company, as a secretary.



She soon met Bill Wallace of Colusa County, California at a Young Republicans event, who would become her husband of 51 years. They married in 1967, after he continued to woo her with his charm. Marge moved with Bill to the Wallace Farm, and quickly thrived in the country, to the surprise of her city friends. Marge and Bill farmed and raised 5 children: Mary, Patty, Bill Jr., Kathleen, and Steven. Marge played an integral role in the family's farming operation managing the books, raising children, and supporting Bill.



While living in Arbuckle, Marge was very active in Our Lady of Lourdes Church and School in Colusa, the Catholic Ladies Relief Society, Omega Nu, OSSTT, her theater group, and numerous bridge clubs.



Marge was an adored spouse, sister, mother, godmother, grandmother and friend. She treasured the friendships she had from all stages of her life and kept all of her relationships strong throughout her 81 years. She will be remembered for her loyalty, kindness, strong Catholic faith, advocacy, courage, and strength. She loved to read, garden, travel, and be Grandma Marge to 2 grandchildren she adored. Every 5 years, she would celebrate birthday and anniversary milestones by hosting a big party enjoyed by many at the ranch. She had the most unwavering love for her family and cherished the tradition of every Thanksgiving with her family at home.



Marge is survived by her husband Bill (96), sons Bill Jr. and Steven, daughters Patty and Kathleen Bean, son-in-law Wally Bean, grandchildren Sam and Kylie Bean, and all of her sisters (Norma, Kay, Judy, and Linda) and brothers (Don and Steve) living in Illinois. Marge is preceded in death by her daughter Mary and her parents.



The family have asked that those who wish to honor her memory do so by donating to one of the following organizations: Our Lady of Lourdes School or Church in Colusa or U.C. Davis Cancer Center Research Fund.



A visitation will be held at McNary-Moore Funeral Services on 107 5th Street, in Colusa on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5-8pm with a rosary at 7pm. Services will be Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on 345 Oak Street in Colusa, with a celebration of life to follow.

www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019