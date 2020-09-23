

Margaret Louise Hight, age 84 (just 8 days before her 85th birthday), passed into the hands of our Lord Jesus Christ at College Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation in Sacramento.



Mim as she was known to her family and friends was born September 29, 1935, in Whiteland, Indiana, to Earl (Bud) and Dorothy Powers. They moved to California in 1946, and settled in Acampo, where she graduated from Acampo Elementary School. They later moved to Sutter, where she graduated from Sutter High School in 1953.



After graduating she worked for Harters Cannery, where she met the love of her life, Freddie Hight. She was working on the "sorting" line and he was working on the "can" line directly above her. He threw a peach pit in front of her and asked her to "Wait for me." She waited, they dated and they have been together ever since in a love unmistaken and forever.



Mim started her professional career in banking where she was promoted to assistant operations officer. She then moved on to become the District 03, Caltrans cashier. She held that position until her retirement in 1996, after twenty seven years.



Mim was a big sprint car fan and could be seen sitting on the front row directly behind the flagman at Marysville Raceway rooting for her favorite driver, Robby Hight, in the beautiful #14H sprint car. After Robby was injured and quit driving, her rooting efforts continued with Heath Hall, driving the #14H sprinter as co-owner. In their early years they participated in Micro Midget Racing and travelled to nineteen states and Canada, where Freddie and Robby drove with Robby winning the 1977 National High Point Championship.



Mim was diagnosed with dementia in 2017, and later with alzheimers in 2018. She was entered into College Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation in April 2019, just eight days after her 65th wedding anniversary. She continued to resist the symptoms of alzheimers until it got the best of her. She was then placed in the care of Blossom Ridge Hospice of Sacramento, who took great care of her until her death. Mim loved everybody and everybody loved Mim.



Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Dorothy Powers; sisters, Naomi Crenshaw and Susan Parker; and her youngest daughter, Kathleen Brun.



She is survived by her husband of 66 plus years, Freddie Hight; son, Robert (Becky) Hight; Cheryl (Kim) Donaldson; sisters, Mary Hargis and Dorothy Underwood; grandchildren, Kendra (Tyler) Gaona of Gran Valley, MO, Kristine Donaldson (Garry) of North Bend, OR, Tarian (Nick) Kraemer of Lees Summit, MO, Scot (Samantha) Donaldson of Yuba City, Stevie Hight of Yuba City, Tyler Hight of Yuba City, Deven (Sara) Hocking of Stockton; great-grandchildren, Hannah Donaldson of North Bend, OR, Noah, Cooper and Adalee Kraemer of Lees Summit, MO, Lydia and Liam Donaldson of Yuba City, Nathen Hocking of Grand Junction, CO, Deven Jr., Jacen and Macen Hocking of Stockton, and Elijah Escalante of Yuba City, and many nephews and nieces.



Cremation and inurnment is under the direction of Sierra View Mortuary. Due to the corona virus the family has decided there will be no services.



The family suggests donations in Margarets name be made to the Cure to Alzheimers or to your favorite cancer foundation. They also ask that donations to your favorite cancer foundation be made in the name of Kathy (Hight) Brun, who passed away May 20, 2020.

