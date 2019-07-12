Home

Lipp & Sullivan
629 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 742-2473
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Wheatland Cemetery
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
610 3rd Street
Wheatland, CA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Pioneer Hall.
Margaret Luyster


1928 - 2019
Margaret Luyster Obituary

Margaret "Peggy" Alice Luyster passed away peacefully July 4, 2019, in Roseville, CA, at 90 years of age.

Peggy was born to Robert and Ethel Luyster on October 10, 1928, in Sacramento, CA. Peggy was a lifetime resident of Wheatland. After high school graduation, Peggy enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After being honorably discharged, she began working for Yuba County Clerk Recorder's Office until her retirement in 1992.

Peggy was a member of the Grace Episcopal Church, and served on the Wheatland City Council for many years.

Although never married, she will be missed by her remaining family and many friends.

Peggy was the 8th of 9 children. Peggy is survived by her sister, Betty Biaggi; several nieces and nephews; and several grand-nieces and nephews.

Peggy is preceded in death by 4 sisters: Nancy Ashley, Jean Boom, Roberta Lyles, and Fannie; 3 brothers: Donald, John, and Frances; and her parents.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lipp and Sullivan Funeral Directors.

Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 10 am at Wheatland Cemetery. Memorial Service 11 am held at Grace Episcopal Church, 610 3rd Street, Wheatland with a reception immediately following at Pioneer Hall.
Published in Appeal Democrat on July 12, 2019
