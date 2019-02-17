

Margaret Shafer, of Yuba City, passed away surrounded by family, on Friday, February 8th, 2019, in Marysville, at the age of 79.



She was born at home on Friday, December 22, 1939, to (Thomas) Norman McCord and Florence Mae (Harris) McCord, in Trumann, Arkansas. She had four siblings; Patricia McCord Clayton, James, Jerry, and Bobby Joe McCord (Bobby Joe passed away before the age of 2). She lived in Arkansas, Illinois, and the St. Louis area during the first 30 years of her life, before moving to California permanently in 1974.



She worked numerous jobs through the years, doing mostly factory work in her early years and then as a cook for the Yuba City Senior Center and for the Live Oak Child Care Center. She also made extra money babysitting neighborhood children, while her kids were young.



She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed the local history of Marysville and of Yuba and Sutter Counties. She enjoyed visiting ghost towns and old graveyards, and reading stories of the Old West. She loved and cherished the many, many summers camping with her family at Moonshine Beach Campground on the Yuba River, and at the ocean at Wages Creek in Ft. Bragg, CA.



Survivors include her husband, Larry Shafer, of Yuba City; her sister, Patricia Clayton of Missouri; numerous cousins; nieces and nephews who all loved her kind heart, her beloved children: Suzette (Ray) Prawl; Bonnie Aguirre; and William "Bill" (Monica) Wilkison; grandchildren: Nikki Chapman; Kamerina Aguirre; Kamren Aguirre; Devin Wilkison; and Eli Wilkison; great-grandchildren: Bradley and Finley Chapman; and Ayden, Ethan, Ronin, Teagan and Emma Wilkison. They all were her whole entire world and she loved them dearly!



Per her wishes there are no services planned, but the family will meet at a later date to spread her ashes at the foot of her beloved Sutter Buttes (The smallest Mountain Range in the World), as was her final wish. Published in Appeal Democrat on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary