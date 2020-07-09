Margarita Curiel, 96, of Live Oak, passed away on July 2, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Margarita was born on September 20, 1923, in La Navidad, Jalisco, Mexico.Margarita married her devoted husband, Rosalio, in May of 1939. Only fifteen and nineteen years old, respectively, they created a lasting and loving marriage, home, and family. Margarita immigrated to the United States with her children to join her husband in 1955. The family lived in Loomis, CA for a year before settling in Live Oak in 1956.Margarita worked as a farm laborer alongside her husband and their children in both local and out-of-state farms. She also worked at Libby's cannery for many years, retiring in 1982.After retirement, Margarita dedicated herself to her home and to caring for her adoring grandchildren. Her home was the heart of the family. Margarita's humble home was always abundant in love and happiness.Margarita was a happy, patient, kind, and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Nothing brought her more joy than being surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Margarita was always genuinely excited to see her grandchildren and until her last breath always greeted them with the most tender and loving attention.She loved music. Listening to her favorite mariachi music always brought her immense joy. Margarita also had an affinity for flowers. On her birthday, and especially on Mother's Day, you could count on walking into her living room to find it filled with beautiful flower arrangements from her children and grandchildren.Her passing has created an incredible void in the hearts of all who loved and cherished her. She will always be lovingly remembered and dearly missed.Margarita is survived by her children, Celia Curiel, Raul Curiel, Julia Martinez, and Rosa Maria Curiel; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren, one expectant great-grandchild; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of almost 69 years, Rosalio Curiel; and her sons, Jose Maria Curiel and Juan Curiel.Due to current restrictions, no mass or rosary will be held and viewing will be private.Burial will be Friday, July 10, 2020, 10 a.m., at Live Oak Cemetery, 3545 Pennington Road, Live Oak, CA. For everyone's safety, attendees are asked to please wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing.Share online condolences at