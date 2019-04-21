

Margie Trimble, of Grimes, passed away on November 17, 2018. She was born on May 11, 1940 to Walter and Wilma Shuman.



Margie was a lifelong Colusa County resident. She enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, sewing, and spending time with her family. She was also a part of the Ladies Aid in Grimes.



Margie is survived by her son, Richard (Nancy) Ellison of Williams; daughters, Shaunne (Bob) Harriger of Marysville and Teresa Wellock of Portland, Oregon; sister, Coralene Fisher of Barstow, California; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 36 years Jack Trimble; parents, Walter and Wilma Shuman and brother, Leslie Shuman.



Private Family Services will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA 95620 on April 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Colusa Scout cabin, 901 Parkhill Street, Colusa, CA 95932.



Memorial contributions may be made in Margie's name to the , 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA and the Grimes Ladies Aid.



