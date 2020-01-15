Home

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Sierra View Memorial Park and Mortuary
Margo Victoria "Vicky" Siller

Margo Victoria "Vicky" Siller Obituary

Margo Victoria "Vicky" Siller, 67, passed away peacefully around 10:30 pm, December 20, 2019, in Yuba City, CA.

She was a dedicated Spiritual Healer her whole life, and involved for 10 plus years working for Casa Women's Shelter and the Colusa Casino.

Vicky is survived by her loving family, mother, Margo Watson; father, Charles Siller; stepmother, Gail; her brother, Michael. There wasn't anything she wouldn't do for her children, Damien, Nicolas, and Courtney, son-in-law, Justin, and daughter-in-law, Katarina. Her favorite part of life was her her grandkids: Bradley, Richard, Nicolas, Dalton, Kameron, Adalyna, Mikayla, and the newest addition to the family Leonidas Victor, named after his grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Mark Siller.

She is definitely smiling down on us and all, and I can say was she was a proud grandmother, mother, daughter, sister, and animal lover!

Vicky's service will be held at Sierra View Memorial Park and Mortuary at 10:00 am on January 18, 2020. We hope to see all of her family and friends to come out and help celebrate Vicky's life; she may not be here in the physical world anymore but forever remains in the spiritual world with all of us. May the universe bless you!
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
