Maria Lucille Pruett
4-23-1933 to 8-28-2020

On Friday, August 28, 2020 we lost our Mom, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great-Great Grandmother. Heaven gained an angel, a teacher, a strong believer. She hung on a long time, not wanting to leave her loved ones but once she let go I'm sure she went with trumpets blazing and praising our Lord. We hope she's dancing with Dad, she's running, laughing and healthy again. We will miss her very much. So until we see her again we will try to be happy and continue to remember her as the strong, God loving woman she was. Remember to say "yes ma'am" and "no ma'am" and never, ever tell someone to "shut up". We love you, your family, friends and church family.

Published in Appeal Democrat from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
