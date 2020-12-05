

Maria Lupe Campos went to be with the Lord on November 16th, 2020. Surrounded by her loving children, she took her last breath at home.



Lupe was born on April 11th, 1931, in San Miguel El Alto, Mexico to Jose Gonzalez and Maria Cruz Marquez and was one of 12 children.



She married and immigrated to the Yuba/Sutter area and settled in Live Oak where she resided the majority of her life, raised children, and actively participated in church volunteer activities. She was passionate about serving the Lord and helping others grow in their faith.



Lupe was a tireless and caring mother, friend and volunteer who loved to grow flowers as much as she enjoyed helping others grow and flourish. Family and friends frequently sought her out for life advice and assistance. She will be fondly remembered by her family and friends for her cheerful disposition, motivational conversations and great faith in God. She made people feel special.



Lupe is a cherished and loving mother of Judi Greenhalgh, Sandra (Fabis) Laird, Lili Gonsiorowski, Elizabeth Cummings, and Silvano Campos and their respective spouses, Danny, Brian, Steve, and Matt.



Lupe leaves a legacy of love and kindness also reflected in her grandchildren, Victoria, Krystle, Keyrsten, Aiden, Jacob, and Aimee.



A private service will be held on December 11, 2020. The family wishes to thank the nurse whose kindness made it possible for Lupe to come home and spend her last moments on earth surrounded by her children.



Mom, your life was a light that guided and warmed our lives. Now this light and you live forever in our hearts. We love you so much. Te queremos mucho.

