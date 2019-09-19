|
|
Marie (Gregg) Pinder was born January 5, 1930, and passed on September 4, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. Marie was the last surviving of four sisters, who called her "Babe".
After graduating from high school, she moved to Marysville, and met and married Jim Gregg on August 3, 1949. They had three children, a daughter Diane Townsend (husband Ron), a son Glenn, and another son Larry (wife Rose). The family grew to include 4 grandchildren, Kari Townsend-Harryman (husband Kurtis), Rick Townsend, Jason Gregg, Joe Gregg (wife Heather), 3 great-grandchildren, Makinzie Armstrong (husband Curtis), Riley and Savannah Townsend, and 2 great-great grandchildren, Austin and Carson Armstrong.
Marie and Jim Gregg divorced in 1978, and in 1983 she married Jack Pinder. Marie worked for Wells Fargo Bank as the Operations Officer for over 30 years. Marie was an extraordinary lady, cherished by her family and friends. She had a ferocious love for her family, and her greatest joy was taking care of her grandchildren, great, and great-great grandchildren. She will truly be missed by all of us.
Services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7th and C St., Marysville, on September 27, 2019, 3:00 pm, reception to follow at Church Hall.
Send Condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25, 2019