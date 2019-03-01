

1939 - 2019



It is with great sadness that the family of Marie Anna Larsen announces her passing on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at her home in Colusa, CA.



Born on August 5, 1939 in Santa Barbara, CA to George and Elna Johansen, Marie Anna was raised in Buellton, CA and graduated from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School in 1957.



Marie Anna married Norman Larsen on August 13, 1960 at Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang, CA, and subsequently lived in San Jose, CA, Missoula, MT, and Sacramento, CA before ultimately settling in Colusa, CA.



Her fighting spirit, ceaseless tenacity, and untiring wit continue to inspire all who knew her.



Marie Anna is survived by her husband of 58 years, Norman Larsen; daughters, Tonja Sarette and Debra (John K.) Hinely; grandchildren, Nicholas Sarette, John C. Hinely, Alex Hinely, and Savannah Sheley; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Adelyn, Garrett, and Everett Sarette; and sister, Eleanor (Soren) Laursen.



Marie Anna is preceded in death by her parents, George and Elna Johansen; step-mother, Martha Johansen; and brother, Gunnar Johansen.



A memorial service will be planned for a future date, followed by internment at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie Anna's name can be made to the at P.O. Box 96280, Washington, DC 20077 or online at arthritis.org.