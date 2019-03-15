Home

Crossroads Community Church
445 B St
Yuba City, CA 95991
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Crossroads Community Church
445 B Street
Yuba City, CA
Marilyn Jane Goodfield (Moorhead) slipped away from us in the early morning hours of March 7, 2019, at the age of 75.

Marilyn was co-owner with Verne Goodfield, owning Armor Loan Office in Marysville until his passing in 2000, whereas she became owner.

Marilyn was always helping someone in need. She donated to many local charities and fundraisers. She had a wealth of information and an insight on wisdom that was inspiring to all. Before the chronic pain began, she had a zest for life, shopping, traveling, dancing, skiing and playing softball. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and could grow anything in her garden.

She is preceded in death by her two beloved sons, Jeffrey Allen Bullis and Scott Derek Bullis; grandson Bradley Ray Bullis; and sister Ava Arline Moorhead.

She is survived by granddaughter Tera Lynn Bullis; sisters: Beverly Stafura, Patsy Johnson (Jack); brothers: Jim, Dennis and Stephen Jones; adopted sons: Pat Marker (Rachel) and Keith Hewett; adopted grandchildren: Mason and Riley Marker; nephew Earl Manion; and many more nephews and nieces; and her wonderful caretaker Lupe.

Please come and share a story of a moment in time with Marilyn.

Services will be Saturday. March 23, 2019. at 2:30 pm, at Crossroads Community Church, located at 445 B Street, Yuba City, CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 15 to Mar. 19, 2019
