1/1
Marilyn Graham
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

12-17-38 to 9-11-20

Marilyn passed away September 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 81. She was recovering from multiple surgeries.

Marilyn was born in San Francisco, CA, in 1938 and grew up in Ukiah and Upper Lake. She graduated from Pacific Union College, and the same day she married Donald L. Graham, the love of her life for 60 years. Together they moved to Yuba County in 1964 where she worked at Cedar Lane School for 30 plus years.

Marilyn had a pleasant air about her, quietly practicing her Christian Faith. She was a better person than all of us. She unselfishly gave to family, friends, work, and strangers. Her kind gentle soul never wanted anything in return.

She is preceded in death by her son, Nathan Mickle; and her siblings, Robin Lindsey, and Lewis Stone.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Don; and 3 children, Louis Graham Jr. (Stephanie), Robin Graham Hill (Chuck), and Jonathan Mickle (Leticia); grandchildren, Stephen Graham, Dneka Buck (Shaun), Taylor Mickle Johnston; and great-grandson, Colton Buck.

A celebration of life will be held in time. A private burial will be at the Upper Lake Cemetery.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved