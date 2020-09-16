12-17-38 to 9-11-20Marilyn passed away September 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 81. She was recovering from multiple surgeries.Marilyn was born in San Francisco, CA, in 1938 and grew up in Ukiah and Upper Lake. She graduated from Pacific Union College, and the same day she married Donald L. Graham, the love of her life for 60 years. Together they moved to Yuba County in 1964 where she worked at Cedar Lane School for 30 plus years.Marilyn had a pleasant air about her, quietly practicing her Christian Faith. She was a better person than all of us. She unselfishly gave to family, friends, work, and strangers. Her kind gentle soul never wanted anything in return.She is preceded in death by her son, Nathan Mickle; and her siblings, Robin Lindsey, and Lewis Stone.Marilyn is survived by her husband, Don; and 3 children, Louis Graham Jr. (Stephanie), Robin Graham Hill (Chuck), and Jonathan Mickle (Leticia); grandchildren, Stephen Graham, Dneka Buck (Shaun), Taylor Mickle Johnston; and great-grandson, Colton Buck.A celebration of life will be held in time. A private burial will be at the Upper Lake Cemetery.Share online condolences at