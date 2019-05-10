

Marino John Peter Rosellini, 87, of Marysville, CA, passed away surrounded by his family in his home on May 4, 2019. He was born on June 12, 1931, in Los Gatos, CA, to Pietro Rosellini and Inez Orsucci Rosellini.



He has a sister Anita Rosellini Russell, 102, of Yuba City, CA, and a brother that preceded him in death, Ildo Rosellini.



He was a husband of 60 years to his wonderful wife Virginia. A father to Lanse, Christopher (Diane), Matthew (Joni), Laura, and Carla Peverini (Curtis). He was a grandfather to seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way.



He served in the US Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict and was always a proud Marine. He was a life member of the Olivehurst VFW, a Third and Fourth Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus and a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marysville since 1969.



He was a Journeyman Carpenter, and after graduating from Idaho State University in Pocatello Idaho, he became a teacher and a football coach at Williams HS in 1963, transferred to Marysville HS in 1966, and finished his career of 31 years at Lindhurst HS from 1976-1991.



The family would like to thank the Sutter Health Hospice for the wonderful and kind care that they gave to our father.



He was always full of life and loved by many. He will be truly missed, SEMPER FI.



A Rosary will be held at Lipp & Sullivan Funeral Home on Friday, May 17th, 2019, at 7:00 p.m.



His Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, May 18th, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at his beloved St. Joseph's Church. A reception will follow in the St. Joseph's gym.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the St. Joseph's Catholic Church restoration fund. Published in Appeal Democrat on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary