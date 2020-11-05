Mario Huerta, 61, passed away October 16, 2020. He was born August 27, 1959, in Victoria TX. He was a resident of Live Oak/Yuba-Sutter area for 60 years and was a mover and packer.
He is survived by his mother, Norma Huerta; daughter, Natalie Huerta; grandchildren, Anaiah and Urijah; sisters, Maria Curiel, Elizabeth Huerta, and Anna Huerta; brothers, Jay, Randy, Abel and Jimmy Huerta; along with 9 nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, 4-8pm at Chapel of the Twin Cities and Crematory. Burial to take place Friday, November 6, 2020, 11am at Live Oak Cemetery.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 5, 2020.