Mario Huerta
Mario Huerta, 61, passed away October 16, 2020. He was born August 27, 1959, in Victoria TX. He was a resident of Live Oak/Yuba-Sutter area for 60 years and was a mover and packer.

He is survived by his mother, Norma Huerta; daughter, Natalie Huerta; grandchildren, Anaiah and Urijah; sisters, Maria Curiel, Elizabeth Huerta, and Anna Huerta; brothers, Jay, Randy, Abel and Jimmy Huerta; along with 9 nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, 4-8pm at Chapel of the Twin Cities and Crematory. Burial to take place Friday, November 6, 2020, 11am at Live Oak Cemetery.

Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Twin Cities
715 Shasta
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-4360
