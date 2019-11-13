Home

Holycross Memorial Services
486 Bridge Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 751-7000
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
Dixon, CA
Marion Floyd "Sonny" Brown


1948 - 2019
Marion Floyd "Sonny" Brown Obituary

Marion "Sonny" Floyd Brown, 71 of Olivehurst, CA, passed away November 6, 2019. He was born April 15, 1948.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandra Brown; sons, Eric and Edward Brown; daughter Vera Rivinius; grandchildren, Colby and Carter; and brother, Jesse Brown.

He served 20 years in the United States Air Force. He then worked 10 years as a correctional officer at a women's prison. He loved fishing, hunting, photography, gold panning and much more.

A viewing will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019, 3-5 pm at Holycross Funeral Home in Yuba City.

Graveside service will be held Monday, November 18, 2019, 9:00 am at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. A Celebration of Life potluck immediately following at Villa Seville Mobile Park in Olivehurst.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019
