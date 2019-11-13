|
|
Marion "Sonny" Floyd Brown, 71 of Olivehurst, CA, passed away November 6, 2019. He was born April 15, 1948.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandra Brown; sons, Eric and Edward Brown; daughter Vera Rivinius; grandchildren, Colby and Carter; and brother, Jesse Brown.
He served 20 years in the United States Air Force. He then worked 10 years as a correctional officer at a women's prison. He loved fishing, hunting, photography, gold panning and much more.
A viewing will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019, 3-5 pm at Holycross Funeral Home in Yuba City.
Graveside service will be held Monday, November 18, 2019, 9:00 am at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. A Celebration of Life potluck immediately following at Villa Seville Mobile Park in Olivehurst.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019