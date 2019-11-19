|
|
Marion McKinley Dobyns, 87, of Olivehurst, passed away November 9, 2019. He was born January 10, 1932, in Scipio, Oklahoma.
Marion is preceded in death by his father, Marion Dobyns Sr.; mother, Lula Dobyns; daughter, Katherine Russo; sisters, Ruby Dobyns, Marie Hudson, Viola Osbourn and Francis Pucheu.
He is survived by his daughters, Debra Snyder, Carla Barnhart; brother, Charles Dobyns; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held November 23, 2019, at 1:00pm at Sierra View Memorial Park, 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019