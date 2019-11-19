Home

Sierra View Memorial Park & Mortuary
4900 Olive Ave
Olivehurst, CA 95961
(530) 742-6957
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Sierra View Memorial Park & Mortuary
4900 Olive Ave
Olivehurst, CA 95961
View Map
Marion McKinley Dobyns


1932 - 2019
Marion McKinley Dobyns Obituary

Marion McKinley Dobyns, 87, of Olivehurst, passed away November 9, 2019. He was born January 10, 1932, in Scipio, Oklahoma.

Marion is preceded in death by his father, Marion Dobyns Sr.; mother, Lula Dobyns; daughter, Katherine Russo; sisters, Ruby Dobyns, Marie Hudson, Viola Osbourn and Francis Pucheu.

He is survived by his daughters, Debra Snyder, Carla Barnhart; brother, Charles Dobyns; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held November 23, 2019, at 1:00pm at Sierra View Memorial Park, 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
