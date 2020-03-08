|
May 23, 1977 - February 14, 2020
Marisela was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She lived her life exemplifying her call to love as a child of God. She lived life selfl essly, with joy and passion, always putting God first. Marisela's strength in God allowed her to be a refuge and rock to those close with her, and to those whom she saw in need. She cherished time with her husband, talking with her daughters, and cheering on her son at baseball.
She enjoyed going on walks or riding her bike to enjoy fresh air and conversation with loved ones. She thoroughly enjoyed her work as an Attendance Clerk at Marysville High School for the last 5 years. It also wasn't uncommon to find Marisela in the kitchen meeting everyone's needs, and we would be kidding ourselves if we didn't mention that it was partially because of her love of food.
Marisela is survived by her husband, Greg; daughters, Alexis and Deseree; and son, Gregory. She is also survived by her parents, Vicente and Maria Valdez; her 3 sisters, 4 brothers, 14 nephews and nieces, and great-niece.
To know Chela was to love her. 1 Corinthians 13:7
A Celebration of Life will be held in Marisela's honor at 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020