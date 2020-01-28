|
|
Marjorie Walker, 91, passed into the presence of the Lord, her Savior, surrounded by her family, on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Rideout Hospital in Marysville, CA.
Marjorie loved to play Crazy Rummy with her friends and family, and was adored by all who knew her. She married the love of her life, Lesley, in 1949, and stood by his side until he passed in 1998. Marjorie and Les emigrated from England in 1980, and lived in Yuba City, for the remainder of her life. She was a career legal secretary both in England and at the Yuba County District Attorney's Office.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her husband, Les; and by her sister, Dorothy, who lived in England. Her remains will be interred with her husband and sister in Amersham, England.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2020