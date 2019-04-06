|
1957 - 2019
Mark Allen Hembree died peacefully at Kaiser Roseville Medical Center following aa lengthy illness. Mark was born July 2, 1957 to Jack and Virginia Hembree in Yuba City, CA.
He was a graduate of Sutter High School and Chico State. He received his Masters Degree in Business Tax Accounting from Golden State University. He was an avid reader who enjoyed fishing and traveling across the world.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Sharon.
Mark is survived by his siblings Dennis (Norma) Hembree of Yuba City; Debbie Kirkpatrick of Napa; Beth (Nic) Newby of Berthoud, CO; granddaughter Andee Hanover-McCullough of Yuba City; 2 great-granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held on April 3, 2019 at Sutter Cemetery.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 6, 2019