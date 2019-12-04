|
Mark Makoto Iwanaga, 75, passed away November 12, 2019 in Marysville, California. He was born April 29, 1944 in Amache, Colorado. He lived in the Yuba City area for the last 75 years.
Mark attended local schools, graduating from Yuba City High School in 1962. While in high school, he was active in sports playing varsity baseball, football and basketball. He also served as Student Body President and Letterman's Club President. Mark attended Sacramento State College, transferring to University of California Davis where he received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Latin.
After college, Mark accepted a teaching position at Yuba City High School where he taught in the Social Sciences department until 1984. While there, Mark also coached baseball and football.
In 1985, Mark embarked on a new career as an insurance agent with State Farm Insurance Companies. He spent the next 34 years managing and selling insurance in Marysville, California.
Mark had a passion for fishing - especially fly-fishing. He enjoyed all the fishing trips he was able to attend. He was a former President and member of E.C. Powell Fly Fishing Club.
Mark is survived by his wife, Debby; his children, Leigh Iwanaga (Martin Flacks), Kristen Volkman (Brian), Cheryl Turner (Joe) and Charles Jones (Samantha); 4 grandchildren and sister Lucille Irby.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Jean; his mother Molly Ito Iwanaga; father George Iwanaga and stepmother Amy Iwanaga.
Services will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Ullrey Memorial Chapel.
