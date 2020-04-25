Home

Mark Mariano Manalansan

Mark Mariano Manalansan Obituary

Mark Mariano Manalansan, 78, of Yuba City, passed away on April 16, 2020, with his beloved wife, Doris, at his side. He was born February 15, 1942, in Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, to Benigno and Carmen Manalansan.

Mark graduated Manila Technical School in Metro Manila, Philippines, as an Auto and Diesel Mechanic. His career as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic brought him to captivating regions around the globe, starting with the Dillingham Corporation, Papua New Guinea, Public Works at U.S. Naval Base Subic Bay, Philippines, Arabian-Sundt LTD, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, and Allied Machinery in Waipahu, Hawaii. Upon relocating to Yuba City in the 1980s, Mark worked at Placer Gold Company, Browning-Ferris Industries in Rancho Cordova and Lindeman Brothers in Broderick, to name a few, ultimately retiring in 2006.

On August 8, 1988, Mark married the love of his life, Doris Adriatico Macusi. With a magnetic and boisterous personality, Mark was cherished by all. He loved fishing, traveling to his homeland Philippines, singing Elvis Presley songs and working on cars. Along with wife, Doris, brother Ruperto and sister-in-law, Bibiana, Mark was a member of the Tri-County Filipino American Association.

Mark is survived by his wife Doris; father-in-law, Teodorico; sisters, Catalina, Remedios, Aurora, Zeneida and Shirley; and brothers, Ruperto, Ramon, Rico, Eduardo, Melchor and Tanzing.

Mark's vibrant personality touched many lives. "Love me tender, love me true, all my dreams fulfill. For my darling I love you, and I always will." We miss you dearly, Mark. You will always be remembered.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 25, 2020
