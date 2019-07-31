|
|
January 30, 1958 - July 18, 2019
Mark S. Cornelius Sr., 61, a life long Yuba-Sutter resident, returned to his heavenly home on July 18, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children at Rideout Memorial.
Mark leaves behind his wife, Donna Cornelius; their daughter, Mary Cornelius; their three sons, Mark Cornelius Jr, Raymond and Tyler Cornelius, grandchildren, Mason and Paisley Cornelius.
Mark joined the United States Navy where he was at AMS 2 Aviation Metalsmith Second Class. He served on board the USS Midway CV 41, attached to Attack Squadron VA115 Eagles. Mark was awarded a Meritorious Unit Commendation, including the Battle E Sea Service, Navy and Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal and Good Conduct Award.
Also serving proudly on Gonzo Station for 91 consecutive days at sea during the Iranian hostage crisis 1997-80, as a Plane Captain for the A 6 Intruder Medium Attack Bomber, alongside his brothers the Moly B Boys. He served his country proudly. He continued his trade at Seirra Pacific Industries for 25 years.
Mark was a devoted family man. He loved his family with all his heart. Amazing husband, proud father and a even prouder poppa. Mark was always their biggest fan. Whether it was coaching the kids sports teams, the biggest fan in the stands, life accomplishments or even simple advice.
Mark met Donna in 1983 and married her a few years later, a total of 35 beautiful years devoted to her. Truly a man's man, Mark loved keeping in touch with his family and friends whether it was a simple message or long conversation.
Mark is survived by his wife; four children; and two grandchildren; as well as his sisters, Susan and Kathy; his brother, Robert; daughter-in-laws Rese and Patty; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Ester Cornelius.
Donna and the children would like to expecially thank family and friends who have reached out to them with love and support in a time of need.
Service will be Saturday, August 3, 2019, 11:00 am at Sierra View Memorial Park, 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst, followed by a celebration of life. All are welcome.
Published in Appeal Democrat on July 31, 2019