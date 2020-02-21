|
Marlene Hall, of Yuba City, entered into eternal rest on February 15, 2020, with loving family by her side.
Marlene was born January 14, 1935, in West Fargo, North Dakota, and moving to Twin Valley, Minnesota, where she attended school. After graduating from high school in 1954, she married her high school sweetheart, Wayne Hall.
They moved to California in 1960 with their three young sons. In 1979, they built and began Country Butcher in West Linda with their son Dale as co-owners.
Marlene was active in quilting and sewing her entire life. A member of the Sons of Norway and Yuba Sutter Quilt Guild.
Marlene is survived by her three sons, Douglas Hall wife Leslie, and their two daughters Carrie and Ashley; Dale Hall wife Dorita, and their daughter Melinda; Warren Hall wife Joelle, and their son Taylor; three siblings, Helen Pinske, Beverly Hovde, and Ervin Samshal; and eight great-grandchildren.
She is preceded by her husband, Wayne Hall; sister, Janice Peterick; and brother, Milan Samshal.
Please join us in celebrating Marlene's extraordinary life at Peach Tree Golf and Country Club, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Rd., Marysville, CA 95901, Friday, February 28th, 2020, at 11:00 am.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020