Marsha Sue Moustris, 70, of Yuba City, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Sunday, September 8, 2019, in Medford, Oregon. Marsha was born on December 11, 1948 in Nevada City, CA, to Gordon and Barbara Foreman.
Marsha and her husband, Larry retired in 2009. They spent their time traveling in their fifth wheel to McCloud, Doran Beach and up and down the Oregon and Washington Coast. When not traveling, they loved spending time with their children and grandchildren.
Marsha leaves behind and will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Larry Moustris, of 53 years of marriage. She is loved by her daughters, Michelle (Brent) Cummings of Yuba City, Nicole (Justin) Zunino, of South Lake Tahoe; her eight grandchildren, Michael Androus, Christopher Androus, Kaitlyn Androus, Cole Cummings, Case Cummings, Mae Moustris, Zoelle Zunino, and Liviana Zunino; her brother, Gregory (Beverly) Foreman; her brother in-law, Kevin (Kelly) Moustris; and her nieces, Taylor and Allie Moustris.
She is preceded in death by her son, Robert Moustris; her daughter, Erin Moustris; and her parents, Gordon and Barbara Foreman.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at 1546 Hazel Avenue, Yuba City.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019