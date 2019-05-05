

August 16, 1917 - April 29, 2019



As remembered by her sister Rachel Hollis Gleason.



Geraldine Drumright, long time resident of Marysville, CA, recently of Bakersfield, CA, passed away April 29, 2019.



Geraldine was born in Dallas County Missouri to Ray and Zella (Strong) Hollis.



She completed her first 8 years of education at Mt. Olive Elementary School, then graduated from Elkland High School in 1936. She was an outstanding math student. I've heard that she always won the ciphering matches that were a special event on Friday afternoons.



Geraldine grew up on a farm and remained a farm girl for most of her life. She truly loved plants, animals and all nature. She found great pleasure digging in the soil and surrounded herself with beautiful flowers. She was also an expert quilter, designing beautiful quilts which she gave to family and friends.



I think the old hymn "All Things Bright and Beautiful" describes her best: "She loved all things bright and beautiful, all creatures great and small, all wise and wonderful the Lord God made them all…"



In 1936 she moved to California and married Dean Drumright. He preceded her in death, along with her parents, her son Joe Dean who died in infancy, her brother Don, and sisters Georgia and Doris.



She is survived by her son, Dennis Paul and his wife Christine Hindle Drumright, sisters Rachel and Ruby, nephews Bob, Joe, Chris and Matt Hollis, Joe Gleason, Grady Gaulding, Ray and Sean Sands, Allan Gifford, nieces Dr. Cynthia Hollis Keene, Dianne Hollis, Donna Freelove, Georgianna Gleason as well as other nieces and nephews.



The passing of our dear sister, mother and aunt leaves an emptiness in the hearts of those who knew her. We will miss her forever. Published in Appeal Democrat on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary