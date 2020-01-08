|
|
Martha May Wright, 97, passed away December 30, 2019, at Hovlid Care Center in Gridley. She was born in Hemet, CA, on September 1, 1922, to Elfriede and Earl Reeves. Her family moved to Gridley in 1927.
Martha was 14 when she started working at the Libby's Cannery and worked there 48 years. She volunteered for many years at the Orchard Hospital until her accident in 2018.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Virgil Burks, who died in 1986; twin sisters, Dorothy and Dolly, her sister, Grace Hill; and her brother, Robert Reeves.
She married Norval Wright in 1994, and they recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.
She is survived by her husband, Norval; and her children, Larry (Lois) Burks of Gridley, Loretta (Charlie) Carroll of Chico, Dianna (Ron) Fargen of Bonners Ferry, ID, and Jimmie (Carolyn) Burks of Manteca; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren
Those who knew Martha loved her for her cheerfulness, her warmth and her giving and generousness to others.
A private graveside service was held at the Gridley-Biggs Cemetery under the direction of Gridley-Block Funeral-Chapel. A celebration of life will be held later in the spring.
Contributions to the Gridley Animal Shelter or the Orchard Hospital in her memory are suggested by the family.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 8, 2020