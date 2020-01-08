Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oroville Funeral Home
1454 Montgomery Street
Oroville, CA 95965
(530) 533-0323
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha May Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha May Wright Obituary

Martha May Wright, 97, passed away December 30, 2019, at Hovlid Care Center in Gridley. She was born in Hemet, CA, on September 1, 1922, to Elfriede and Earl Reeves. Her family moved to Gridley in 1927.

Martha was 14 when she started working at the Libby's Cannery and worked there 48 years. She volunteered for many years at the Orchard Hospital until her accident in 2018.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Virgil Burks, who died in 1986; twin sisters, Dorothy and Dolly, her sister, Grace Hill; and her brother, Robert Reeves.

She married Norval Wright in 1994, and they recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

She is survived by her husband, Norval; and her children, Larry (Lois) Burks of Gridley, Loretta (Charlie) Carroll of Chico, Dianna (Ron) Fargen of Bonners Ferry, ID, and Jimmie (Carolyn) Burks of Manteca; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren

Those who knew Martha loved her for her cheerfulness, her warmth and her giving and generousness to others.

A private graveside service was held at the Gridley-Biggs Cemetery under the direction of Gridley-Block Funeral-Chapel. A celebration of life will be held later in the spring.

Contributions to the Gridley Animal Shelter or the Orchard Hospital in her memory are suggested by the family.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oroville Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -