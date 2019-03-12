

Martin Camarena Lomeli passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 6, 2019, at the age of 94. He was born on October 8, 1924 in Guadalajara, Mexico. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Maria; 2 sisters; 1 brother; 5 daughters; 5 sons; 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Tomas.



Martin will be remembered by his family as a hard working man, dedicated to his farm and church. After a humble upbringing that taught him the value of hard work which carried over to various farm jobs, Yuba City became home in the early 1960's. A job at Sierra Gold Nursery eventually led him to establish his own nursery business, Ranch Nursery, where he specialized in grafting fruit and walnut trees. Unable to truly retire due to his penchant for hard work and love of the farm, Martin continued to grow seasonal produce and became well known in the Tierra Buena community for sharing his harvests at his home fruit stand. Martin was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church for 55 years, remaining active in its Our Lady of Guadalupe Hispanic cultural heritage organization. He also found enjoyment in traveling to Hawaii and other parts of the world with his church group, including a trip to Italy to meet the Pope.



Chapel of Twin Cities Funeral Home will be open from 4:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 with Rosary at 6:00 PM, 715 Shasta St., Yuba City 95991. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM, at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 222 Clark Ave., Yuba City 95991, followed by interment at Sutter Cemetery, 7200 Butte Ave., Sutter, CA 95982.