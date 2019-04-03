

January 25, 1925 - April 1, 2019



Sister Mary Alberta Schwall, SSMO, was born January 25, 1925, in Nicolaus, California, to Albert and Josephine (Hermens) Schwall. Sister's elementary education took place in California where she attended public schools.



After graduation from high school, Sister Mary Alberta worked for the State Department of Employment in Sacramento for three years. She started as a Beginning Typist and advanced to Senior Secretary during the three years she worked there before moving to Oregon to join the Sisters of St. Mary of Oregon.



Sister Mary Alberta was received as a novice on August 15, 1946, and made her perpetual profession in 1951. Her higher education was earned at Marylhurst (BS in Education, 1955), University of Illinois (Masters in Education, 1966), and University of Oregon (Masters in Supervision and Administration, 1970).



Sister Mary Alberta's knowledge and skills were varied. She taught Business courses, Sewing, English, Religion, Physical Education, and Yearbook at St. Mary of the Valley and also taught at Tillamook Catholic, and St. Boniface in Sublimity. Sister Mary Alberta served as teacher and principal at St. Matthew Elementary School, and Notre Dame School in Marysville, California, was elected to serve as a Council Member, General Secretary, and appointed Education Coordinator for the Sisters; served as Formation Director of the new Sisters; and ministered as a pastoral visitor at Marysville.



Sister Mary Alberta was the principal of St. Mary of the Valley High School (now Valley Catholic High School) from 1966 to 1971. During this time, the construction of the current high school building took place. She was proud of and the Community was grateful for her highly organized plan for moving all things needed to the new building at Thanksgiving time in 1969. The first day of classes was December 1, 1969.



Once a teacher, always a teacher describes Sister Mary Alberta's recent activity of teaching anyone who was interested in learning how to knit. She was a life-long learner getting new knitting patterns on YouTube!



Sister is survived by her Sisters in Community, including her sister, Sister Evelyn; her brother, Harold; and many relatives.



She is preceded in death by her parents; and four of her siblings: Ralph, Lawrence, Robert, and Anna.



Vigil Service will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 7:00 pm, Motherhouse Chapel Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, April 8, 2019, at 4:00 pm, Motherhouse Chapel Interment, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 9:00 am, SSMO Cemetery.



May she rest in God's eternal embrace!



