Mary Ann Luedemann



June 18, 1939 - April 8, 2020



Mary Ann passed away in the arms of her husband of 60 years and surrounded by her immediate family. Born to Frank and Viola Accito, oldest of 5 children Mary Ann grew up in Yuba City, CA. Popular, beautiful and loved all throughout school.



In June of 1960, Mary Ann met the love of her life, Jack Luedemann and had 2 children Betty DeBono and John Luedemann. Mary Ann lived an exciting life starting off in the small town of Yuba City to living in Pacific Palisades, CA, to Ojai, CA, to Lehigh, FL, to Livermore, CA, and then retired in Ripon, CA.



Besides her beauty inside and out, Mary Ann will be remembered for her great Christmas Eve parties with her famous unmatched Lasagna and everything of course was first class. She was also well known for her Christmas cards that when opened confetti sprinkled out.



Mary Ann loved to shop! When she walked into Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, and her favorite I Magnin (which she was devastated when they went out of business) everyone knew her name and loved her. Yes, because she bought so much but more for her personality and kindness. Mary Ann's favorite places to shop were Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills and San Francisco.



Mary Ann was a devoted mom and grandmother attending every baseball game, basketball game, tennis match, softball game, piano recital her kids and grandchildren had. Mary Ann even quit her job one time due to her boss not letting her off for her daughter's debut as the baton girl for her high school football game.



Besides being a wife and mother, Mary Ann was a model for 9 years for Sunset Homes in Livermore appearing in numerous advertisements, appearing in magazines, brochures, publicity releases and billboards. She was also a successful restaurant owner and also worked in the new home industry and became an accomplished decorator.



Mary Ann was also known for her yearly garage sales. She actually had a following of regular customers that would come days prior to the sale and by the weekend she was already sold out. Her customers knew that everything she was selling was from the finest stores and of the highest quality, but she was truly loved by her customers who turned into friends.



Mary Ann and her family saw Elvis Presley live 5 times. At one concert, she gave the 2 front row seats to her kids and she and Jack sat in average seats just so her kids could see Elvis front row.



There is so much more to Mary Ann Luedemann than words can describe. She could've done anything in her life such as persuing a modeling career but her true passion was her family. She was the ultimate trophy wife and was a true partner to her husband both personally and professionally. She was the best mother that anyone can ask for and Betty and John were blessed to have her. And she was the "cool" grandmother who had all three of her grandchildren call her Mary Ann vs grandma. The Luedemann family will never be the same without their beloved Mary Ann who was the heart of the family.



Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Jack Luedmann; her daughter, Betty DeBono; her son, John Luedemann; her daughter-in-law, Armida Luedemann; her grandchildren, Sean DeBono, Johnny Luedemann and Sammy Luedemann; her sister, Judy Mitchell; and her brother, Gene Accito (and his wife Diane Accito); and several nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death was her brother, Jimmy Accito; and her niece, Nicole Bull.



Mary Ann will be missed every day and the world will not be the same without her. Mary Ann was born beautiful and she died beautiful.



A viewing is scheduled Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 5 pm to 7 pm, followed by Rosary at Callaghan Mortuary, 3833 East Avenue, Livermore, CA 94550 at 7 pm.



Funeral service will be on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 12 pm, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 458 Maple Street, Livermore, CA. 94550.



