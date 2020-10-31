Mary Catherine Rubel, 105, passed away October 18, 2020. She was a resident of Marysville for more than 70 years. She was born in Santa Cruz, California on February 21, 1915 as Mary C. Anselmino. She attended the local high school where she enjoyed playing sports and going to the beach.At the ripe old age of 25, she married Emory "Dutch" Rubel, a retired member of the Detroit Lions defensive line. In 1949 she and Dutch moved to a ranch on 40-mile Road on the south side of Marysville.She dearly loved her life in Marysville and had numerous friends, most of whom have long since passed. After selling their ranch in 1956, they moved to the family home on 10th and Rubel St., where she loved to cook her famous raviolis for friends, such as the Daousts, Manderys, Watsons, Belzas, Carnes, and many others. Folks who knew she was making them would vie for an invite, although everyone was always welcome.She and her husband were founding members of Peach Tree Country Club, where she was the president of the ladies' group. Mary was a fantastic golfer, and played into her late 80's. She absolutely loved the game, and played often with her daughter, Karen Rubel, and her son, Michael Rubel.Mary was an active person in all respects until the very end. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and quite active with the Ladies relief society there. She was also a regular member of a women's domino group at Peach Tree, and played every week up until the ripe old age of 102!In 2004, Mary's daughter, Karen, passed away unexpectedly. Mary was devastated, but despite this tragedy, Mary continued to live life to the fullest.At 103, she moved to Seattle, Washington where three of her grandchildren and five great-grandchildren reside. Although truly sad to leave her home in Marysville, she enjoyed this time around her family in her final years. They loved having her there and visited her daily at her apartment or brought her home to play dominoes and watch a football game together.Mary loved to laugh and was famous among family and friends for her joke telling. In addition to being absolutely hilarious, she was fiercely independent, an avid reader, and a true sports fanatic. If you needed to know a sports stat, you would call Mary first. She also took great pride in her appearance, and always wore red lipstick and a pantsuit for any festive occasion – even if that was just lunch!To say that she will be missed by all is a great understatement. All that knew her, loved her quick-witted humor and infectious laugh. Many times, she would say, "You know, I should be dead by now, but I really like it here!" Finally, she will move on to a better place and be with her daughter again. If heaven has a kitchen, that's where she will be, making raviolis for all and perhaps getting in a game of dominoes.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Share online condolences at