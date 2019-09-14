|
|
July 24, 1923 - September 6, 2019
Chris Hahus, 96, a 60 year resident of Yuba City, passed away peacefully while in hospice care surrounded by her loving family. Chris was born in St. Croix, Indiana, the fifth of seven children born to Leo and Agnes Faulkner.
While attending Indiana State University Chris reconnected with a high school friend, Homer J. Hahus. They were married for over 37 years before Homer's death in 1983. Chris was a gifted homemaker, moving over 21 times in the 20 years Homer served in the US Air Force, creating a warm and happy environment for her growing family.
Chris was a 60 year active member of St. Isidore Catholic Church assisting in various capacities as needed in the parish as well as the elementary school, Holy Angels. Chris was a preschool teacher for over 25 years who capably guided her students with both a twinkle in her blue eyes as well as "the look" which could stop people in their tracks.
Chris traveled extensively visiting family and friends throughout the country. She was an avid baseball fan always cheering on the SF Giants through thick and thin.
She is survived by her children: Marjorie H. Johns Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Kenneth (Katherine) Auburn, CA, John (Kathleen) Forestville, CA, Allen (Jennifer) Martinez, CA; her sister, Mary Agnes Goffinet Clarksville, IN; and 34 nieces and nephews; as well as friends and acquaintances throughout the country.
~She is preceded in death by her husband, Homer; her parents; and five of her siblings.
Friends are invited to attend a Visitation from 4-7pm and a Rosary at 7pm at Ullrey's Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond St., Yuba City on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, and a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 10am at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 222 Clark Ave., Yuba City. Burial will be at 2:30pm at Sutter Cemetery, 7200 Butte Ave., Sutter, CA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Chris's memory may be made to St. Isidore Catholic Church, 222 Clark Ave., Yuba City, CA 95991 or CAN (Christian Assistance Network), PO Box 3133, Yuba City, CA 95992 or to the .
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019