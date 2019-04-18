Home

McNary-Moore Funeral Service
107 5th Street
Colusa, CA 95932
(530) 458-2111
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
5:00 PM
McNary-Moore Funeral Service
107 5th Street
Colusa, CA 95932
Mary Ellen Dommer


Mary Ellen Dommer of Colusa, CA, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was 70 years old. She was born in Colusa, California, on July 4, 1948, to Elwood and Betty Moran. Mary Ellen served the Colusa Unifed School District for over 30 years. She was a woman of the outdoors and enjoyed gardening, fishing, and golfing.

Mary Ellen is preceded in death by her beloved husband Eugene Dommer. She is survived by her daughter, Keri Cunha (Shannon); brothers: Michael Moran (Cathy), and John Moran; sisters: Laurie Nelson (Dave), and Jeanne Broderman; 3 grandchildren: Kayla Cunha, Daniel Cunha, and Kasi Cunha.; 3 great-grandchildren: David Adam, Alexander and Aiden; and numerous cherished nieces and nephews.

The family will be having a memorial service Friday, April 19, 2019, 5pm at McNary-Moore Funeral Chapel, 107 5th Street, Colusa, CA.

Arrangements are under the direction of McNary-Moore Funeral Service FD-410
www.mcnarymoorefuneralservice.com.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019
