1948-2019
Mary Ellen Dommer of Colusa, CA, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was 70 years old. She was born in Colusa, California, on July 4, 1948, to Elwood and Betty Moran. Mary Ellen served the Colusa Unifed School District for over 30 years. She was a woman of the outdoors and enjoyed gardening, fishing, and golfing.
Mary Ellen is preceded in death by her beloved husband Eugene Dommer. She is survived by her daughter, Keri Cunha (Shannon); brothers: Michael Moran (Cathy), and John Moran; sisters: Laurie Nelson (Dave), and Jeanne Broderman; 3 grandchildren: Kayla Cunha, Daniel Cunha, and Kasi Cunha.; 3 great-grandchildren: David Adam, Alexander and Aiden; and numerous cherished nieces and nephews.
The family will be having a memorial service Friday, April 19, 2019, 5pm at McNary-Moore Funeral Chapel, 107 5th Street, Colusa, CA.
