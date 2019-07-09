|
|
Mary Ellen Reynolds, age 78, of Yuba City, passed away July 6, 2019. Born July 25, 1940 in Oroville, she was retired from the Yuba County Clerk Recorders office for 39 years. She was a resident of the Yuba-Sutter area for 77 years.
She was active at the Senior Citizens Center, liked to garden and was known for a green thumb, avid reader and a member of Yuba-Sutter County Retirees Assoc.
She is survived by her husband Bill Reynolds of Yuba City; son, Scott Reynolds of Loma Rica (Marilyn); daughter, Sandy Reynolds of Yuba City; granddaughter, London Silvera of Yuba City; grandsons, Chase Chaussee (Brianne) and Loren Chaussee (Elease); great-grandson, Arlo Chaussee and great-granddaughter, Jolene Chaussee.
She is preceded in death by father, James L. Hamilton and mother Elizabeth Hamilton.
Graveside services will be July 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at Peoria Cemetery in Browns Valley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to .
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from July 9 to July 10, 2019