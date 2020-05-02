

On Saturday, April 18, 2020, Mary Esther Denny, loving mother of four children, passed away peacefully at her home in Cardiff By The Sea. She was 85.



Mary was born on December 10, 1934, in North Dakota, to William and Ione Elliott. She graduated San Luis Obispo High School in 1952, and began working at Security-First National Bank. On November 7, 1953, she married Neal Joseph Denny. They moved to District 10 outside of Marysville, CA, to farm and raise their children, daughter, Cyndie and 3 sons David, Marshall and Robert.



Mary had a passion for helping others. She was involved with Children's Home Society for 25 years including being President of the Yuba City chapter. She volunteered at her church, ran the family fruit stand and loved to garden. She loved to travel visiting many Cities in the United States and most of Europe. She loved taking her granddaughters on new and adventurous trips.



After Neal's passing she moved to Arroyo Grande where she got back into playing tennis, volunteering at her church and to help feed the homeless, and continued to keep her yard immaculate. She loved theater and taking trips to San Francisco to see the latest plays. She also loved music and attending concerts. She was known as a good friend with beautiful eyes, loving laugh, infectious smile and kind spirit.



Mary is preceded in death by her son, David; her bother, Jerry; and sister, Sally. She is survived by her sister, Gail; three children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

