|
|
Mary Jane "Peggie" Gibbs died in Marysville on July 31, 2019. Peggie was born on November 29, 1940 in Apache, OK to Charley and Lucille Yoder.
Peggie is leaving four children: Jerry Clayton of Arizona, Rusty and wife Debbie Gibbs of Olivehurst, Bobbie and Karla Gibbs of Olivehurst; along with several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Survivors include two brothers: Larry Yoder of Vacaville, Frank Thompson of S. Carolina; and three sisters: Charletta Howard of Anaheim, Robin Eleazer of S. Carolina, and Dodie Melendrez of Red Bluff.
Peggie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, JR Gibbs; and brother, Carl Gene Yoder.
Peggie retired from the Marysville School Dist. after working 42 years in the Preschool. She was an active member of the Moose Lodge in Olivehurst. She was also very active with the Olivehurst Senior Center. Peggie came from a very large family and will be greatly missed.
Viewing will be on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 4pm - 7pm. Services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019, starting 1pm at Sierra View in Olivehurst.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019