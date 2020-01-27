Home

Lipp & Sullivan Funeral Directors
629 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 742-2473
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Lipp & Sullivan Funeral Directors
629 D Street
Marysville, CA
Mary Jalane Hovey


1939 - 2020
Mary Jalane Hovey Obituary

Mary Jalane Hovey of Olivehurst, passed away January 18, 2020. Born February 24, 1939 in East Lansing, Michigan, she was a former Educator and a resident of the Yuba-Sutter area for 46 years.

She is survived by her husband William W. Hovey of Olivehurst, CA, son Paul M. Hovey of Reno, NV, daughter Angela K. Smith of Bonner Springs, KS, son David A. Hovey of Carmichael, CA and son William W. Hovey II of Olivehurst, CA. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

She dedicated her life to the world of education and was a proud member of the Marysville Unified School District Board for over 25 years. She was politically active throughout her life. She assisted in getting people registered to vote, and she always worked on Super Tuesday at the polls. She was a volunteer of the Gleaners for many years.

Mary was a loving and devoted wife to William and a very nurturing mother throughout her days.

Services will be held at Lipp & Sullivan, 629 D St., Marysville, CA 95901, January 31, 2020 at 12 o'clock. Pastor David Vigil will be conducting the services.
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 27, 2020
