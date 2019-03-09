

Mary Jane Basterrechea of Sutter, CA, passed away at the age of 81 on Monday, March 4, 2019. She was born and raised in Sutter Creek, CA on June 26, 1937 to her Basque father, Laurence Sorasu and her Serbian mother, Zora Sorasu (Dabovich). Mary was the oldest sister to Lorraine Zora and Florence Ann. Mary fondly recalled in her early years attending various celebrations at the Saint Sava Serbian Orthodox Church where the family would partake in dancing and singing of folk songs of their various ethnic regions of the former Yugoslavia; Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Montenegro; specifically noting the delicious food. Mary attended Amador High School where she participated in a wide variety of clubs and school activities. Mary graduated in 1955 and attended Sacramento State, graduating in 1959 with a bachelor's degree in history. She received her life time teacher's certificate in 1966. Mary retired in 1988, after working 30 years for Sacramento County; five years for Probation and 25 years in Social Services.



Mary met her husband, Manuel Basterrechea, at a dance at Club Iberica in Woodland, CA in March of 1981. They would be married on March 11, 1983 on Sutter Hill by Judge, John Begovich. Manuel said he would only marry in the Catholic Church if the priest was Basque, so on May 4, 1985 they were married in the Immaculate Conception Church in Sutter Creek, CA by Basque priest, Father Antonio Urriarte. They spent 38 years of marriage in the Sutter Buttes, herding and attending to Manuel's sheep. Mary and Manuel would become a part of a deep and loving community with their Basque friends and family, as well as other people of the greater community. They would often travel to various Basque festivals where Mary's enjoyment of dancing, singing, and eating delicious food would continue from her childhood. Although she enjoyed both her Serbian and Basque heritages, she stated she always loved the good ol' USA the best; bleeding Red, White, and Blue.



Mary was a devoted parishioner and volunteer at Saint Isidore Catholic Church in Yuba City, CA. She was a Eucharistic minister, a spiritual member of Y.L.I., took communion to private homes, provided altar care, counted money, helped with the St. Francis Food Closet and was a member of various Bible study groups. Mary loved her family deeply, especially her nieces and nephews and the Damboriena children. She was a history enthusiast and loved all stories of the Dabovich and Sorasu families. She was an avid reader, especially of historical novels and even more, the early Church Fathers up to the 4th Century. Mary could recall dates, details and specifics with amazing clarity; she was the ultimate story teller.



Mary is survived by her husband, Manuel; niece, Lori Thomas; nephews, Brian and Lance Thomas and Steven Klinefelter; great-nephews, Drew Thomas, Keith Thomas, and Shane Klinefelter; great-niece, Shelby Klinefelter; and cousins here as well in the Basque provinces of Spain. She is preceded in death by her parents, Laurence and Zora and her two beloved sisters, Lorraine Zora and Florence Ann; their three part harmony can be heard once again.



Visitation will take place at Ullery Memorial Chapel in Yuba City on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 4:00P.M. Rosary will follow at 6:00P.M. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00A.M. Services will be held at the Saint Isidore Catholic Church, 222 Clark Ave., Yuba City, CA. A gravesite burial with follow the funeral mass at Sutter Cemetery, 7200 Butte House Rd., Sutter, CA. Reception celebration will follow at the Hillcrest Landings, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scholarship Fund at Saint Isidore School in Yuba City, CA or Loaves and Fishes in Sacramento, CA.

Send condolences to

www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary